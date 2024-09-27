Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 34.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 40.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Down 2.7 %

WES opened at $37.92 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average of $37.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.87.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $905.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.94 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 98.59%.

Insider Transactions at Western Midstream Partners

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WES shares. StockNews.com cut Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

About Western Midstream Partners



Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Further Reading

