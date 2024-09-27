Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases Shares of 2,808 iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,242,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,715,000 after purchasing an additional 24,734 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,860,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,089,000 after buying an additional 105,292 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,730,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,237,000 after acquiring an additional 345,707 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,853,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,312,000 after acquiring an additional 75,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,431,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,481,000 after acquiring an additional 44,517 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

IUSV opened at $94.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.86. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.27 and a 1 year high of $95.66.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $0.5824 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

