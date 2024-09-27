InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in InnovAge were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INNV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in InnovAge by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,842,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,193 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of InnovAge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after buying an additional 62,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at InnovAge

In related news, insider Nicole Damato sold 4,372 shares of InnovAge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $26,013.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 240,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,730.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Stock Performance

Shares of InnovAge stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average of $5.08. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $6.71.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. InnovAge had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

InnovAge Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

