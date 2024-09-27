Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires New Position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXP. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth $631,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 57.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 28,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NXP opened at $14.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.53. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

