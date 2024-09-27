Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 79.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,061,139 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 12.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 348,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 37,704 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 2,683.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,264,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,773 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter worth about $438,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 51,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.02 to $0.01 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.20 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $3.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.42.

DNA stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $428.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.06. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $82.80.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 63.09% and a negative net margin of 486.98%. The firm had revenue of $56.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -12.6 EPS for the current year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

