Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires Shares of 239,373 Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 239,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.20% of Invivyd as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVVD. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Invivyd in the first quarter worth about $271,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invivyd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invivyd by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,611,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after acquiring an additional 97,496 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invivyd during the first quarter worth about $905,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invivyd by 21.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 435,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 77,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Invivyd in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Invivyd Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IVVD opened at $1.04 on Friday. Invivyd, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $124.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invivyd, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invivyd Company Profile

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

