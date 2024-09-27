Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes Position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.05% of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,346,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 1,921.4% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 555,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after acquiring an additional 528,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 1,927.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,637,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,820 shares in the last quarter.

Get Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA DBEU opened at $42.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.57. Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $33.79 and a 52-week high of $42.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.45.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.