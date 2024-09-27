Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $295,000.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $25.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.15.

About Simplify Enhanced Income ETF

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

