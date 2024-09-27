Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) by 88.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 464,517 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 30,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 252,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 49,223 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 603,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 198,712 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,367,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,864,000 after purchasing an additional 414,207 shares in the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $16.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.44 million, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.93. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $36.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

