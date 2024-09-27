American Century Companies Inc. Has $3.20 Million Position in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,671 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Capital City Bank Group worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCBG. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 608,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,858,000 after buying an additional 53,450 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 50.3% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 107,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 35,997 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the first quarter worth approximately $585,000. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 82,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares during the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Capital City Bank Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

Insider Activity at Capital City Bank Group

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 140,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,424.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Capital City Bank Group news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 140,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,424.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $282,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 143,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,192.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital City Bank Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCBG opened at $34.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.53. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.63.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $58.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.15 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 11.67%.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.97%.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Further Reading

