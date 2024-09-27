American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Resideo Technologies worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REZI. Boston Partners raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,700,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193,351 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,610,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,312,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,681,000 after buying an additional 17,505 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 516,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 321,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 84,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

NYSE REZI opened at $19.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 2.07. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $23.43.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

