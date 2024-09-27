American Century Companies Inc. Buys 4,256 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,144,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,407,000 after acquiring an additional 165,370 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,407,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,200,000 after purchasing an additional 267,005 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,019,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,112,000 after purchasing an additional 86,811 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 899,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,661,000 after purchasing an additional 264,324 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 862,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SQM. Bank of America cut their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.80 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.06.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

SQM opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $32.24 and a 12-month high of $64.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.94.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.24). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.