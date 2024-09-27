American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,260 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 1,635.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXTR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

Extreme Networks Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $15.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.57, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.77. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $25.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average of $12.68.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.21). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $256.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extreme Networks

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $536,589.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,448,378 shares in the company, valued at $21,754,637.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

