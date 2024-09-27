American Century Companies Inc. Buys 2,958 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $37.53 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.53.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

