Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,899 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.16% of Energizer worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,559,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 192.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 372,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 245,285 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter worth about $5,174,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 197.4% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 159,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 105,622 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Energizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,378,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,115,000 after buying an additional 79,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENR opened at $30.39 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $36.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day moving average is $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.86 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 137.24%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 100.84%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

