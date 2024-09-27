American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 11,751 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,751 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,031,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 446,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,109,000 after buying an additional 29,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 479,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $51.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.43.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

