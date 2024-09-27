American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 13,934 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,934 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 169.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

In related news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 14,185 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $711,377.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,483,291.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,882.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 14,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $711,377.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.68. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $58.02. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.21). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.4175 dividend. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.21%.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

