American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 454,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,888 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5,128.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 343,854 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 23.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 213,149 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.2% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.97. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.93.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

