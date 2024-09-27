American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 81.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $91.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $109.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.56.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.59). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Selective Insurance Group news, CEO John J. Marchioni bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.56 per share, with a total value of $200,544.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,397,333.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.85 per share, for a total transaction of $171,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,888.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John J. Marchioni purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.56 per share, with a total value of $200,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,397,333.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.