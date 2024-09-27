American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 7,302 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,490 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of First Foundation worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the first quarter worth $123,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in First Foundation during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38. The company has a market cap of $348.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.33. First Foundation Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $164.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.23 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 1.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FFWM shares. StockNews.com lowered First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of First Foundation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on First Foundation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.80.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

