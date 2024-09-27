American Century Companies Inc. Buys 4,450 Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.04% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 48,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 100.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bridgewater Bancshares

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director Thomas P. Trutna sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $70,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,235.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director Thomas P. Trutna sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $70,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,235.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $162,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,228,514 shares in the company, valued at $17,383,473.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $386.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.68. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $14.90.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on BWB shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

