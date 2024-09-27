American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,967,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587,690 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,068,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,264,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 122,851 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Ring Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 535,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 40,567 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Ring Energy by 61.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 455,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 173,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Ring Energy by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 224,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 94,189 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

In other Ring Energy news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 6,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $10,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,920,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,469,854.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $1.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.63. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Ring Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $99.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company has interests in 56,711 net developed acres and 2,668 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Ector, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 8,751 net developed acres and 12,405 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum County, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

