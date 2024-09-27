MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.13% of MGE Energy worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 12.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,699,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,911,000 after acquiring an additional 518,466 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 4,545.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,064,000 after purchasing an additional 199,673 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,145,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,572,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the first quarter worth $2,491,000. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

MGEE opened at $90.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.21 and its 200-day moving average is $81.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.70. MGE Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.94 and a twelve month high of $93.15.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.29). MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $145.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.29 million. On average, analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

