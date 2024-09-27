Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.90 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.43. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM stock opened at $84.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $85.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.66.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 372.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 62,330 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 49,132 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,595,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,107,126 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,102,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,794 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 180,891 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after purchasing an additional 40,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

