Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.50

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.50 and traded as high as $42.76. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $42.40, with a volume of 2,857 shares trading hands.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average is $35.50.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
