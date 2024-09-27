Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.50

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.50 and traded as high as $42.76. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $42.40, with a volume of 2,857 shares trading hands.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average is $35.50.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 115.6% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the fourth quarter worth $512,000.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

