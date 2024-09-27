American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 8,271 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 254,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,674,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $594,570,000 after buying an additional 22,707 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth about $1,069,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth about $1,550,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Badger Meter by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Trading Up 0.1 %

BMI opened at $215.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 62.05, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.06 and a 1-year high of $220.25.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMI. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Badger Meter

Insider Activity at Badger Meter

In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $224,885.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.