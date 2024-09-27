Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.9% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 38,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 569.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 494,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after acquiring an additional 421,062 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 277,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,061,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.50 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $70.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.22. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.53 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 23.56%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $2,492,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,705,886.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equity LifeStyle Properties news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 31,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $2,393,662.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,463 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,486.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $2,492,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,936 shares in the company, valued at $19,705,886.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,348,011 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

