American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 2,868 Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.21% of MillerKnoll worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in MillerKnoll by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 566.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Stock Up 3.6 %

MillerKnoll stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.43 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.59.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of MillerKnoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

MillerKnoll Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

