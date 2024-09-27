American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 96,144 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,001,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 96,144 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 35,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 31,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 83,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 889,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $4.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 7.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOK. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.54.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

See Also

