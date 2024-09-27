American Century Companies Inc. Has $3.86 Million Stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.20% of Napco Security Technologies worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,654,000 after acquiring an additional 102,010 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 691,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,672,000 after acquiring an additional 434,164 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,504,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 571,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,571,000 after acquiring an additional 67,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 488,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,382,000 after acquiring an additional 264,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $41.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.78. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $58.09.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.18 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 30.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NSSC shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Napco Security Technologies

Insider Activity at Napco Security Technologies

In other Napco Security Technologies news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $26,280.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,518.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.