Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 300,777 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,525 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 12,160 shares during the period. Busey Bank acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $16.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.31. The stock has a market cap of $549.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $66.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Insider Activity at Farmers National Banc

In other Farmers National Banc news, EVP Mark J. Wenick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,602.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $26,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,282 shares in the company, valued at $529,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Wenick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,602.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

(Free Report)

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

