Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Holdings Lifted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,319,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JKHY. Compass Point started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.55.

Shares of JKHY opened at $174.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $178.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $559.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.37 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 21.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

