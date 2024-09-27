The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,911 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 248.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 412.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 305.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 286.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

COO stock opened at $109.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.93 and a 52-week high of $112.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 64.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

In other news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $12,129,356.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,714,534.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $12,129,356.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,714,534.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total value of $2,625,049.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,422.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 256,373 shares of company stock worth $27,637,427. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

