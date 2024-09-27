American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 21,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IFF opened at $104.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.33. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $105.30.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -16.38%.

IFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

