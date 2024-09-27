Rhumbline Advisers Purchases Shares of 120,364 Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 120,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Getty Images in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 2nd quarter worth $910,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GETY opened at $3.77 on Friday. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $6.57. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73.

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $229.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.42 million. Getty Images had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Getty Images news, General Counsel Kjelti Wilkes Kellough sold 8,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $29,132.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 258,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,654.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 12,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $43,767.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,887.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kjelti Wilkes Kellough sold 8,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $29,132.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 258,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,654.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,572 shares of company stock valued at $265,595 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GETY. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Getty Images from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on Getty Images from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.64.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

