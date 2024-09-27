Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Short Interest Down 41.2% in September

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Forafric Global Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ AFRIW opened at $1.29 on Friday. Forafric Global has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35.
About Forafric Global
