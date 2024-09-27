Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.31.

HPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,037. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 571.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 224.5% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $20.35 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Free Report

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.