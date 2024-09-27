Q2 2025 Earnings Estimate for ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS) Issued By Stifel Canada

ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of ATS in a report released on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for ATS’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for ATS’s FY2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get ATS alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ATS from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ATS from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

ATS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATS opened at $30.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.18. ATS has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $44.70.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $507.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.41 million. ATS had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 14.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATS

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of ATS by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,240,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,912 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in ATS by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 13,907 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in ATS by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 245,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after buying an additional 42,886 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ATS by 73.4% during the second quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 57,875 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ATS by 24.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 718,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,228,000 after acquiring an additional 142,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

ATS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.