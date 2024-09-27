Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 15.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $42.91 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day moving average is $38.29.
Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.
Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp
In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $494,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,802.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $2,269,920. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 125.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fifth Third Bancorp
- What is a Dividend King?
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- What is a support level?
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.