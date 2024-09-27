Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Expected to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Antero Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

AR stock opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.45 and a beta of 3.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.20.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $978.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.20 million. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 1.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1,311.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 382.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $1,262,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,268,682.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

