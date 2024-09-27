Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW) Short Interest Down 41.4% in September

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the August 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Advent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ADNWW opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. Advent Technologies has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.07.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

