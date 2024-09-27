Short Interest in Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Decreases By 43.1%

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,700 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the August 31st total of 565,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,217.0 days.
Whitbread Price Performance
OTCMKTS WTBCF opened at $37.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.78. Whitbread has a 1-year low of $36.40 and a 1-year high of $45.69.
Whitbread Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Whitbread
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.