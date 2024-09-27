Short Interest in Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Decreases By 43.1%

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,700 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the August 31st total of 565,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,217.0 days.

Whitbread Price Performance

OTCMKTS WTBCF opened at $37.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.78. Whitbread has a 1-year low of $36.40 and a 1-year high of $45.69.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

