True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.12

Shares of True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.07. True Drinks shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 28,774 shares trading hands.

True Drinks Trading Up 7.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 10.90.

True Drinks Company Profile

True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.

