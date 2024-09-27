Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TECK. Paradigm Capital upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight Capital cut Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 583.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources stock opened at $53.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.93. Teck Resources has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

