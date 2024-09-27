Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,319,400 shares, an increase of 118.5% from the August 31st total of 1,061,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.8 days.

Whitehaven Coal Stock Performance

WHITF stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94. Whitehaven Coal has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $6.16.

Whitehaven Coal Company Profile

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. It operates through three segments: Open Cut Operations, Underground Operations, and Coal Trading and Blending. The company produces metallurgical and thermal coal. It operates four mines, including three open cut and one underground located in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in New South Wales.

