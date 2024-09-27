Lowland (LON:LWI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $129.70

Lowland (LON:LWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 129.70 ($1.74) and traded as high as GBX 130 ($1.74). Lowland shares last traded at GBX 127.50 ($1.71), with a volume of 137,822 shares traded.
Lowland Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £347.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,159.09 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 129.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.19.
Lowland Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Lowland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,454.55%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Lowland
Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
