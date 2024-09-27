Montanaro European Smaller (LON:MTE) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $142.45

Montanaro European Smaller (LON:MTE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 142.45 ($1.91) and traded as high as GBX 146 ($1.96). Montanaro European Smaller shares last traded at GBX 144.50 ($1.93), with a volume of 1,329,118 shares traded.

Montanaro European Smaller Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £271.83 million, a PE ratio of 1,806.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 142.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 141.21.

About Montanaro European Smaller

(Get Free Report)

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montanaro European Smaller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montanaro European Smaller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.