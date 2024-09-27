Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.61

Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.61 ($0.34) and traded as low as GBX 20.75 ($0.28). Condor Gold shares last traded at GBX 21.10 ($0.28), with a volume of 140,445 shares trading hands.

Condor Gold Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £43.75 million, a PE ratio of -2,110.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 25.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Child bought 100,500 shares of Condor Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £22,110 ($29,606.32). Insiders own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Condor Gold Company Profile

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United Kingdom and Nicaragua. It also explores for silver mines. The company owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua.

