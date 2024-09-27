Short Interest in Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Rises By 57.5%

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 57.5% from the August 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

WEG Price Performance

WEGZY stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. WEG has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $10.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19.

WEG Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This is an increase from WEG’s previous dividend of $0.01. WEG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.44%.

WEG Company Profile

WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.

