Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 58.4% from the August 31st total of 20,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fluent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluent in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Fluent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $62.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.24. Fluent has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $4.78.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Fluent had a negative net margin of 20.26% and a negative return on equity of 56.62%. The company had revenue of $58.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.61 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fluent will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Fluent by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 23,592 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fluent by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. JB Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Fluent by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 4,958,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 150,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

